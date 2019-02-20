Kashmiris in Goa shut down shops, protest Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Kashmiris living in Goa on Tuesday displayed their patriotic feelings. Nearly 250 Kashmiri shopkeepers in Canacona in South Goa kept their stores shut for one day on Tuesday to protest against the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.

“Our business loss means nothing to us as compared to the loss faced by the country,” Shabbir Ahmed from Canacona said.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district with a vehicle laden with explosives.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. JeM, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed the responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in the blast. (ANI)