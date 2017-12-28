Kashmir's tourism industry boosts up with winter

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): The tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir was badly hit, follwoing by the unrest in the valley. However, as the winter sets in, the long gap seems to be recovering with the tourists visiting the state again.

Tourists across the globe consider winter to be the perfect time to visit Kashmir, also known as heaven on earth. Different sites like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Dal Lake, Pahalgam and Mughal gardens are witnessing huge crowd with the advent of winter.

Kashmir Valley, which is known for its natural beauty, usually receives an average influx of tourists after the first snow fall. Tourists prefer to visit Pahalgam and Gulmarg to enjoy the snowfall.

The tourists' operators across the Kashmir Valley have received good number of bookings and are expecting a good business in the upcoming days. "The early snowfall this year had helped in attracting tourists, we are expecting that the year 2018 will be more beneficial for our business. Through media the information should be conveyed that the situation in the Kashmir Valley is quite peaceful now", said Riyaz Ahmed, Deputy Director Kashmir Tourism. Tourists, who are currently in Kashmir, are elated and expressing that their tour to the valley as an amazing experience. "It's been the most beautiful experience so far, I would say that if anyone who has not seen Kashmir should visit here once. If you want to see 'jannat' this is the place. The people here are amazing it is even safe for a single female traveler," said a tourist. (ANI)