Kate feels Meghan 'used' her to 'climb the royal ladder'

Washington: Seems like the feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton has not ended.

According to US Magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she felt like Meghan had used her to climb the royal ladder.

The Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, admitted that she had felt snubbed by Kate.

Rumours of a feud were fueled after Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan would move out of the palace and relocate to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.

It was also reported that the Duchess of Cambridge had an "explosive row" with Meghan as she allegedly told her not to instruct the members of her team, saying, "That's unacceptable, they are my staff and I speak to them." However, Kate and Meghan, who have rarely been seen together in public since the royal wedding in May, put a rest to the royal drama on Christmas Day after they aired their grievances with one another.