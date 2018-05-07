Kathua case: Mufti lauds SC for ruling out CBI probe

[India], May 07 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday lauded the Supreme Court's decision to rule out a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the Kathua gangrape and murder case and said it was a big morale booster for the state police.

"I welcome today's decision by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the Kathua case. This will go a long way to boost the morale of our @JmuKmrPolice force who in the face of great adversity have left no stone unturned to ensure that the deceased's family gets justice," Mufti tweeted after the apex court transferred the case from Kathua to a Pathankot court in Punjab and decided against the CBI inquiry in the matter.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed confidence in his state's ability to provide adequate security, saying, "Security is the main concern, we have adequate security in Pathankot." As per the top court, day-to-day hearings would also take place in the matter along with in-camera proceedings, under the Pathankot district judge, with no scope for adjournment. It also allowed the Jammu and Kashmir government to appoint a public prosecutor in the Pathankot court and directed them to provide security to the victim's family, their lawyer and witnesses. In January, an eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed, causing a huge outrage throughout the nation. The next hearing in the case will take place on July 9. (ANI)