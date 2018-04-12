Kathua gangrape-murder: Personal loss, cry for justice

An 8-year-old Bakarwal girl, belonging to the nomad goatherd community was held captive at different locations in Jammu, drugged, raped and murdered. Her body was found in the forest several days after she went missing.

On January 10, she had gone to a pond nearby for grazing horses. She was playing with other children, but later discovered that one of the horses had wandered away. Searching for the horse, she wandered into Rasana, a nearby village. She never returned.

Her family lodged a complaint with the police on January 11. On January 12, police search teams arrived with CID officials. The girl's family -- along with others from the Bakarwal community -- conducted a thorough search for her, but could not trace her.

Her family continued to search for her long after the police team withdrew the search operations.

Her defaced body was recovered from the woods on January 17 and a postmortem was conducted.

Mother's pet

"She never let her brothers go to bed beside me. 'Father is yours and Mother is mine. So let me sleep with Mother, you be with Father,' she would say. Her belongings bring back memories of her. Every moment, we are reminded of her," says her grieving mother.

"Why was she murdered so brutally? She was flung off a rooftop; she was still alive. She was electrocuted; she continued to breathe. Then she was strangulated.

"Two of her teeth were broken, besides her ribs and legs. She was murdered heinously. How could someone murder a child so brutally?" her mother says.

"We live in fear now," she adds.

Grieving father

One of the key issues in the case is the location where the child's body was found. "We had scourged the area several times, but there had been no trace of her," says her father. "Someone later dumped her body there."

It was one of the Gaddis [members of a nomadic shepherd tribe] who spotted the body in the woods while grazing sheep. He rushed to inform the family of the bad news.

An accident had earlier claimed the lives of their three children and now they have lost their daughter to a gruesome crime.

Her father rues, "She was murdered brutally. Her hands were burnt from electric shocks. She was held captive in several places. Some say she was hidden away in a shed; some say she was held captive in a temple. She was violated. Did she even get to eat or drink?"

"The day after our daughter went missing, we went searching for her near the temple. When we asked Sanji Ram, the temple custodian about her whereabouts and he suggested that she might have gone to some relative's place nearby," he reminisces.

The unravelling

The first person to be arrested in the Kathua rape-murder case is Shubham Sangra. Upon sustained interrogation, the 19 year old provided leads to nab five accomplices -- four of whom are policemen.

Shubham's uncle, Sanji Ram, is the prime accused in the case. He is said to have masterminded the abduction, rape and murder of the minor girl. An ex-revenue officer, he is also associated with the Hindu Ekta Manch.

Chargesheet reveals chilling details

The chargesheet filed against the offenders highlights that the prime accused hatched a conspiracy to drive away the Bakarwal community from the area. He has also been accused of provoking his nephew in order to further his barbaric motives. The Crime Branch arrested eight persons. Among them is Vishal Jangotra -- Sanji Ram's son. Shubham asked Vishal to travel from Meerut if he wanted to 'satisfy his lust'.

Another accused goes by the name Deepak Khajuria, who raped her 'one last time' before she was murdered. Deepak and Surender Verma are cops at the Hiranagar police station. The crime branch chargesheet also reveals other names -- sub-inspector Anand Dutta, head constable Tilak Raj and Parvesh Kumar, a resident of Rasana. Anand, Tilak and Surender have been charged with destroying evidence and washing the victim's blood-soaked clothes.

On January 10 -- the day that the child went missing -- she chanced upon Shubham and asked him about the horse. Shubham misled her by poiting towards the jungle. Then he called out to Parvesh. The child sensed trouble and tried to flee. Shubham caught hold of her neck, covered her mouth and pushed her to the ground. The child fell unconscious and was raped by Shubham in the forest. She was then taken to Devasthan where they hid her under a table.

More gruesome details emerge

The child was not only abducted and held captive in Devasthan, but was drugged and repeatedly raped in the place that was managed by Sanji Ram. The local policemen were paid 1.5 lakh as bribe for inaction when searches were being conducted to locate the missing child.

When the drugs wore off and the child regained consciousness, she was force-fed sedatives. The perpetrators continued to rape her. The child was electrocuted and raped again. She was then strangulated with a shoelace. The perpetrators bashed her skull with a rock to make sure that she had died. They then concealed her body in Devasthan for a few days before dumping it in the woods of Rasana.

Demand for justice

"We want justice. There should be a fair trial. Whoever is responsible for this must be brought to book and awarded death penalty," says the victim's father.

Earlier, the Hindu Ekta Manch held protests, alleging that the Crime Branch was conducting a witch-hunt against the Hindu community. The protesters demanded a CBI inquiry, claiming that it would be an impartial one.

On the other hand, locals allege that the police tortured Shubham so he would 'accept' that he committed the crime.

Jammu has been on edge ever since the members of the Jammu Bar Association went on strike preventing a chargesheet from being filed against the accused, demanding a CBI probe into the matter. The association alleged that the crime branch officials who are handling the matter belong to Kashmir and do not have a good track record. Omar Abdullah, former J-K CM, posted took to Twitter to vent his ire: