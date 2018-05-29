Kathua gangrape victim case: Delhi HC to continue hearing today

[India], May 29 (ANI): Hearing will continue in Delhi High Court on Tuesday in regard to Kathua gangrape victim identity revelation case.

On May 18, the High Court issued notice to Google, Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites after their Indian subsidiaries informed the court that they are not concerned entity to reply to court's notice on disclosing the identity of Kathua victim.

It had earlier slapped a fine of Rs. 10 lakhs on each media house, who revealed the identity of the Kathua rape-case victim.

The court had further warned that anyone disclosing rape victim's identity can be imprisoned for six-month. On April 13, the High Court had also issued a notice to various media houses for disclosing the identity of the rape victim. The eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January. (ANI)