Kathua MLA missing since 2 days, untraceable to comment on rape case

Kathua [Jammu and Kashmir]: Kathua MLA Rajiv Jasrotia has been missing since two days after being questioned about the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in his constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, ANI tried to contact the BJP MLA to take his stance over the case. He, however, evaded the question and sent a text message that read: "Sir, I am going to the hospital as my mother-in-law is not well."

Jasrotia's mobile phone has also been switched off since then.

The eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in January.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said investigations are on the fast track, adding that the justice will be delivered soon in the case.