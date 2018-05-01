Kathua rape-and-murder case a 'small incident', says J-K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta

State Assembly Speaker and MLA Kavinder Gupta took oath as the PDP-BJP government's deputy chief minister. Image: @ANI/ Twitter

: The rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua’s Rasana village, which sparked outrage across the country, is a “minor issue” and giving the case “too much importance” is “not the right thing” to do, according to J&K’s new Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta.

Gupta, a member of the BJP's parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, replaced Nirmal Singh as Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's second-in-command.

Kathua ka maamla subjudice hai. Ab uspar SC tay karegi, baar baar us issue ko chhedna thik nahi hai. Is maamle ko tul dena acchi baat nahi hai. Maine ye kaha ki is tarah ke kaafi maamle hain, janbhooj kar isko bhadkane ki koshish nahin karni chahiye: Kavinder Gupta, J&K Dy CM pic.twitter.com/01jGWGXHmD — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2018

Speaking to reporters after his swearing-in Monday, Gupta said, that the Kathua rape and murder case, which had led to nation-wide outrage, as a "small" happening that was hyped.

It (Kathua rape and murder) was a small thing. We have to think over it so that such incidents are not repeated," said, according to news agency ANI.

He was replying to questions on whether the ruling coalition was under pressure in the Kathua rape and murder case.

"Such challenges are faced by the government. It shouldn't have been given all this hype," Gupta said. He added that there was a need to ensure justice to the victim.

"We need to get the girl justice. These are some of the biggest challenges before the government today. We have given undue importance to this case, I feel, he added.

The matter was deliberately hyped, Gupta added. The case is in court, which will decide on it, he said.

An eight-year-old girl was alleged raped and brutally killed in a village in Kathua district. There was outrage and protests across the country over the crime.

Gupta is a veteran in state politics and served three terms from 2005 and the mayor of Jammu. The 59-year-old has also been general secretary of the state's BJP unit. He was elected an MLA for the first time in 2014 from Gandhi Nagar seat where he defeated senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla.

Gupta was the J&K Speaker before swapping posts with Nirmal Singh in a reshuffle directed by the party. Singh had backed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s decision to stick to a probe by the Crime Branch in the Kathua case, though many BJP leaders had backed the demand for a CBI inquiry.