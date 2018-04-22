Kathua rape case: Police to submit supplementary charge sheet

[India], Apr. 22 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police have informed that they are in the process of submitting a supplementary charge sheet in the Kathua rape case.

"After completion of all legal formalities of the investigation, a charge sheet was produced in the competent court of law and the investigating agency is in the process of submitting a supplementary charge sheet," read a statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch, which is investigating the matter.

They also rebuffed the reports claiming that the girl was not subjected to rape before her killing.

"On the strength of opinion furnished by medical experts, it has been confirmed that the victim was found subjected to sexual assault by the accused," read the statement. It added that even the medical expert has also opined that the hymen of the girl was not found intact. In accordance with the medical report, Section 376 (D) Ranbir Penal Code was added in the case. The statement further read that the medical opinion has established beyond doubt that the victim was held in captivity and administered sedatives and her cause of death was asphyxia leading to a cardiopulmonary arrest. The eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January. (ANI)