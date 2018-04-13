Kathua rape case: Attorneys approach Supreme Court, demand action against Jammu lawyers

New Delhi: A group of advocates in the Supreme Court on Friday urged the Chief Justice of India to take cognizance of the conduct of lawyers in Jammu & Kashmir in the Kathua rape case.

The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice Dipak Misra, with the lawyers seeking directions to be issued to the State Bar Council and Bar Council of India.

Advocate PV Dinesh, who mentioned the matter stated, “This is with regard to the conduct of lawyers in Jammu. Some directions should be passed to the State Bar Council and Bar Council of India.”

The Court, however, asked the lawyers to file something. "Bring something on record. How can we take note of it without anything?" "We don't want this to be seen as a publicity interest litigation. Our names should not be part of judicial record", said the lawyer. The Court then insisted that something should be filed on record for it to act. The lawyers are now likely to file some records before the Court. Lawyers in Jammu came under heavy criticism from the Bar in other parts of the country after they had obstructed the police from submitting the charge sheet against nine accused in the brutal rape of an eight-year-old, that has sparked tensions in the region. After FIRs were filed against lawyers indulging in such obstruction, the District Bar Association of Kathua, with support from the Jammu High Bar Association, called for a city-wide bandh on April 11.