Kathua rape case: JKNPP demands CBI inquiry

[India], Apr 11 (ANI): The members of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Wednesday staged a protest here, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led inquiry in the Kathua rape case.

The protestors also demanded deportation of Rohingyas from Jammu.

The eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in January.

The victim belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against lawyers who tried to prevent Crime Branch officers from filing a charge sheet in a court on Monday in connection with the rape and murder of the minor nomad girl in Kathua. The lawyers of Jammu Bar Association are observing a bandh with similar demands. They raised slogans against Rohingyas settled in the area and urged Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to take back her order on tribal issue. (ANI)