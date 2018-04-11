Kathua rape case: JKNPP demands CBI inquiry

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 11, 2018 14:46 hrs

[India], Apr 11 (ANI): The members of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Wednesday staged a protest here, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led inquiry in the Kathua rape case.

The protestors also demanded deportation of Rohingyas from Jammu.

The eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in January.

The victim belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against lawyers who tried to prevent Crime Branch officers from filing a charge sheet in a court on Monday in connection with the rape and murder of the minor nomad girl in Kathua.

The lawyers of Jammu Bar Association are observing a bandh with similar demands. They raised slogans against Rohingyas settled in the area and urged Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to take back her order on tribal issue. (ANI)



