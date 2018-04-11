Kathua rape case: MLA switches off phone when asked for comments

[India] April 11 (ANI): Kathua MLA Rajiv Jasrotia on Wednesday evaded questions about the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in his constituency.

When ANI tried to contact Jasrotia for his reaction on the rape case, he sent a text message: "Sir, I am going to hospital as my mother-in-law is not well."

Later, repeated efforts to contact the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA turned futile as his mobile phone was switched off.

The girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in January.

The victim belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against lawyers of Jammu who tried to prevent Crime Branch officers from filing a charge sheet in a court on Monday in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case. A special team of the crime branch has made a case of conspiracy, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, gang rape, murder and destruction of evidence against eight accused, which include: a retired state government official, his son and a minor nephew, four police officials and a civilian. Meanwhile, the members of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Wednesday staged a protest here, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led inquiry in the Kathua rape case. The protestors also demanded deportation of Rohingyas from Jammu. The lawyers of Jammu Bar Association also observed a bandh and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. The lawyers have questioned the credibility of the Crime Branch officials, who according to them are mostly from Kashmir. (ANI)