Kathua rape case: Mufti says 'justice will be delivered'

[India] Apr 12(ANI): Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday assured that the investigation in regard to the Kathua rape case is on a fast track, adding "law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions".

CM Mufti took to Twitter and said, "The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered. #JusticeForAsifa. "

Earlier in January, eight-year-old Asifa, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, and killed. Her body was found a week later.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against lawyers of Jammu, who tried to prevent Crime Branch officers from filing a charge sheet in a court on Monday in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case. A special team of the crime branch has made a case of conspiracy, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, gang rape, murder and destruction of evidence against eight accused, which include: Sanjhi Ram, the suspected mastermind, who is a former revenue official and local strongman; his son Vishal Kumar, a college student; Ram's 16-year-old nephew who is the juvenile, and his friend Parvesh Kumar; Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Hiranagar police station Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar; Sub Inspector of Hiranagar police station Anand Dutta, who was also investigating officer in the case, and Head Constable Tilak Raj. Meanwhile, the family members of the accused and Hindu Ekta Manch members staged protest in Kathua today, demanding a CBI probe into the case. Earlier, the members of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and lawyers of Jammu Bar Association also protested with similar demands. (ANI)