Kathua rape: J&K BJP minister demands CBI inquiry, holds candlelight vigil

[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chaudhary Lal Singh, who resigned after participating in a rally in support of the culprits in Kathua rape and murder case, on Thursday took out a candlelight vigil and demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident.

For weeks now, Singh has been demanding a CBI probe, claiming that their probe would give clarity in the case.

In a crime that shocked India, an eight-year-old girl from a nomadic Muslim community was kidnapped, abducted, drugged, gangraped, tortured and killed. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. (ANI)