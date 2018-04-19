Kathua rape-murder matter sub judice, govt. to act accordingly: J-K Dy CM

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said on Thursday that as the Kathua rape and murder case is sub judice, the government will act on its directions.

To the unversed, the gruesome Kathua rape and murder case took place in January, when an eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and bludgeoned to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

"Now, the case is with the court and the government will act on the directions of the court. A thorough investigation should be done and the actual culprits should be found and pronounced guilty," Singh said while addressing a press conference here.

"An action will definitely be taken," Singh added. Earlier on April 16, the victim's father approached the apex court seeking transfer of the case outside Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)