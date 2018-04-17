Kathua rape-murder: Mehbooba meets J-K Governor, calls for speedy trial

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): Amid the recent protest over the gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Governor N.N. Vohra and urged that that hearing in the case should take place every day in court.

Chief Minister Mufti met Vohra at the capital's Raj Bhavan here.

Mufti also apprised Governor about her recent meetings and discussions in Delhi over future developments within the state.

According to media sources, Governor Vohra also discussed issues relating to the long-pending elections and reiterated the need for strict accountability being enforced in the functioning of the entire administrative apparatus. (ANI)