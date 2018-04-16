Kathua rape-murder: SC issues directions to provide protection to victim's family, counsel

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): Counsel of Kathua rape victim's family, Deepika S Rajawat on Monday claimed that the Supreme Court has issued directions to authorities to provide protection to them (victim's family and counsel).

The apex court issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir state government and sought a reply on the plea filed by the victim's father in the connecting case.

The top court also directed the State government to provide police protection to the victim's family members and the counsel representing them.

"The Supreme Court has issued directions to the authorities to provide protection to us (victim family and their counsel)," Deepika told reporters here. Meanwhile, lawyers protested outside the Supreme Court over the conduct of lawyers in Jammu in connection with the same case. Earlier in the day, the victim's father approached the apex court seeking transfer of the case outside Jammu and Kashmir. The alleged gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim community, took place in the Kathua district in January. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. (ANI)