Kathua rape: SC issues notice to BCI, J-K Bar Association

[India], Apr 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Bar Council of India, Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua Bar Association on a plea filed against the lawyers for allegedly blocking filing of charge sheet in Kathua rape case.

The apex court will next hear the matter on April 19.

Earlier this week, lawyers held a protest against the charge sheet filed against seven people accused of kidnapping, raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in January.

The Bar Association of Jammu reportedly supported the lawyers and also organised a strike against the FIR. (ANI)