Kathua rape victim's father approaches SC seeking security, transfer of case

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): The father of the eight-year-old Kathua victim who was allegedly drugged, tortured, and gang-raped in a village temple for a week in January this year, has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The victim's father has approached the Supreme Court seeking safety and security. The court will hear the matter at 2 pm, today.

The trial in the Kathua rape and murder case began today.

The alleged gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim community, took place in the Kathua district in January. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. (ANI)