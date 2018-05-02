Katihar SP fires bullets in sky at farewell ceremony

[India], May 02 (ANI): In a farewell celebration at the Railway Golf Grounds in Katihar, a Superintendent of Police (SP) fired 10 rounds of bullets in the sky.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

The Katihar SP, Siddharth Mohan Jain was getting transferred to Delhi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). District Magistrate (DM) Mithilesh Mishra was also getting transferred as well.

A farewell ceremony was held in the honour of the duo, which was attended by senior officers of the district.

In a video that surfaced, SP Jain and Mishra were seen happily enjoying their farewell party. The latter was singing a song from the 1975 hit Sholay film - 'Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge'. It was then the Katihar SP started firing bullets in the sky in a jubilant mood. He kept on firing till the magazine of the pistol was completely empty. (ANI)