Kavita Jain issued direction to strengthen drainage system before monsoons

[India] June 2 (ANI): Kavita Jain, Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister, issued directions to strengthen the drainage system and carry out thorough cleanliness of the drains falling under municipal areas to avoid any inconvenience to the people due to rain.

In a statement issued here, Jain directed the officers and officials of the department to take effective steps and added that any laxity and negligence in any area would invite disciplinary action against those concerned. She said that instructions have been given to prepare a plan to launch a special Swachhta campaign to ensure cleaning of drains and drainage of rainwater during the monsoon.

She has also directed to ensure the cleanliness of the drains in all the areas comprising of Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees of the state. "I came to know about negligence in this regard through social media and other sources," she said. After which she directed the officials to ensure proper management of drainage of rain and dirty water, besides finding a permanent solution to this problem. She also urged the people to come forward and give information about water logging in any part of the state and about any officer or official exercising negligence in this regard on social media. (ANI)