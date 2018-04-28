Kazakh Central Election Commission team visits India

[India], April 28 (ANI): A delegation of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kazakhstan recently visited New Delhi for a study tour.

According to an Embassy of Kazakhstan release issued today, the delegation was led by CEC Deputy Chairman Konstantin Petrov and Secretary Sabila Mustafina.

The delegation met with the Election Commission of India and representatives of the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

Both sides held consultations on a wide range of issues, including the use of electronic voting machines, online voter registration, cyber security, the training of electoral trainers and electoral process participants. Representatives of Kazakhstan shared their experience in this area, the embassy release said.

The Indian side acquainted the Kazakh delegation with the activities of IIIDEM and also demonstrated the work of the portal providing services to voters and an Internet resource for the observers of the Electoral Commission. (ANI)