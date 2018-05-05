Kazakh-India military cooperation key priority: Envoy

[India], May 5 (ANI): Being strategic partners, Kazakhstan and India are very interested to see cooperation in various areas deepening, including in the area of military-technical cooperation, said Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev.

He was addressing an official reception held this week to mark the occasion of "Defender of the Fatherland Day in Kazakhstan. Joint Secretary (Planning and International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence Shambu Kumaran attended the event as chief guest.

According to an Embassy of Kazakhstan press release, Ambassador Sarsenbayev thanked invited guests for their support and attendance at the event. He noted the symbolic continuity of military traditions of winners and the current generation of defenders of the country. He said that the "Defender of the Fatherland Day" was a solemn event planned in many cities of his country and included a parade of Kazakhstan's armed forces, where army units demonstrated their tactical skills and practical application of modern weapon systems. Kazakhstan's Defence Attache Lt.Col. Makhambet Bissenov, was quoted by the embassy release, as highlighting the importance of developing cooperation between two countries and expressed the willingness of the Kazakhstan side to deepen cooperation between two countries' armed forces. Representatives of the military establishment and other ministries of India, ambassadors of foreign countries and representatives of the military-diplomatic corps accredited in New Delhi, representatives of Indian defence industry, socio-political and business circles of India attended the reception. Invitees were also able to familiarise themselves with photo and video materials about Kazakhstan, its armed forces and the capabilities of the country's military-industrial complex, the embassy release said. (ANI)