Kazakhstan observes 26th anniversary of its Independence in New Delhi

[India], Dec.6 (ANI): The 26th anniversary of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan was observed and celebrated in New Delhi earlier this week.

Minister of State for External Affairs Mr. M.J. Akbar was the chief guest at the reception organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in The Imperial Hotel in central Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Mr. Bulat Sarsenbayev recalled the warm ties shared between Kazakhstan and India. He noted that both Kazakhstan and India, being strategic partners, have strong ties and have been supporting each other on an ongoing basis, especially in the current year, which marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speeches were also made by the Representative of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sergey Tokharov, and Chief Guest Mr. Akbar. During the reception on December 4, artists of the Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy enthralled the guests with a special concert. There was music and songs of both national and world origin. Prominent political and public figures of India, heads of diplomatic missions, business representatives, the media, and friends of the embassy were present. Noted Kazakhstan pianist and Rector of the Kazakh National Conservatory, Professor Jania Aubakirova and her team of talented musicians have been in the Indian capital over the past five days to participate in several events dedicated to the celebration of the Day of the First President and Independence Day of Kazakhstan. A photo exhibition titled "Undiscovered Kazakhstan" was held on December 1 and 2 in the 12th and 13th century-built historical Qutb Minar complex on December 2. Both events were warmly received by residents and guests of Delhi and was also widely covered in local media, including interviews for television channels of Ambassador of Kazakhstan in India Bulat Sarsenbayev and People's Artist of Kazakhstan Jania Aubakirova. (ANI)