Kazakhstan peacekeeping unit trains in India

[India], April 28 (ANI): A peacekeeping unit from Kazakhstan was recently in India to receive training and briefing on operational coordination for deployment as part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

According to an Embassy of Kazakhstan release issued on Friday evening, the joint training exercise from March 19 till April 14, saw officers and contract servicemen of Kazakhstan peacekeeping battalion "Kazbat" and their Indian counterparts acquire skills and knowledge of requirements for UN peacekeeping units.

Both countries managed to establish personal contact and reach mutual understanding with regard to common standards of peacekeepers' actions, the embassy release said. In general, the leadership of the Indian Center for Peacekeeping Training of the United Nations assessed the level of training of Kazbat personnel hoped for the successful peacekeeping deployment in Lebanon. (ANI)