KC Rao constitutes Cabinet sub-committee on Panchayati Raj Bill

January 7: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday constituted a seven-member Cabinet sub-committee with Panchayati Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao as its chairman for the preparation of Panchayati Raj Bill.

The committee will also examine elections to cooperative societies in the state.

The committee consists of two former Panchayati Raj ministers - Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao.

The other members of the committee are Etela Rajender, Minister for Finance, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Minister for Roads and Buildings and T Harish Rao, Minister for Irrigation.

The cabinet sub-committee will also study and take a view on elections to cooperative societies in the state.