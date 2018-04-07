KCR assures support for CPI-M National Conference

[India] April 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has assured that the state government would extend all the support and help for the five-day Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] national Conference to be held from March 18.

He gave this assurance to CPI-M Polit Buro member B.V. Raghavulu, CPI-M Telangana state Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, who met him at Pragati Bhavan here on Saturday.

The CPI-M leaders told the CM that the CPI-M's National conference would be held in the city for five days from March 18, in which besides Kerala CM, former CMs of West Bengal, Tripura, and other national leaders will be attending. The CPI-M requested for the help and cooperation from the government for the proposed conference. For this, the CM positively responded and extended all the required help and cooperation. The CPI-M leaders thanked the CM for the same.

KCR and the CPI-M leaders also discussed national and state level issues. The CM explained to the CPI-M leaders the need for a qualitative change in the national politics and the way he turned his attention to the national politics. Rao said despite the country attaining independence 70 years back, people are still suffering from several issues and many problems are not being solved till date. "This is nothing but the failure of the successive governments. Faulty policies of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have resulted in the present day situation," KCR said. The CPI-M leaders appreciated the CM for taking an initiative to bring in a qualitative change in the country. (ANI)