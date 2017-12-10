KCR calls for speedy completion of Kaleshwaram project

[India], December 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday urged his administration to put Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) on fast track as all required permissions and funds have been approved.

Holding a review meeting of the project here, Rao exhorted officials to finish the project at the earliest, as land acquisition and other related issues have been resolved and there were no obstacles left.

Only environmental clearance is left, which would come soon, he added.

"Forest clearances have been given and the environment clearances are in its last phase. Besides providing Rs 25,000 crore in the budget, another Rs. 20,000 crore has been arranged through banks and other financial institutions," Rao said. Terming the project as the lifeline of Telangana, he said, "This project will solve water problems in seven districts and supply drinking water to Hyderabad." At an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, the KLIP is the costliest irrigation project taken up by a state. Once completed, it will irrigate 7,38,851 hectares in the erstwhile districts of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy. The KLIP is a reworked version of 'Pranahitha-Chevella Lift Irrigation Scheme', which was taken up by the Congress government of united Andhra Pradesh in 2007. Now, the project has a storage capacity of 148 tmc ft as opposed to 16 tmc ft in the original plan. (ANI)