KCR condemns Pulwama attack, cancels birthday celebrations

[India] Feb 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday condemned the attack on CRPF Jawans at Pulwama and cancelled his birthday celebrations in the wake of the deadly terror attack.

The chief minister also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

He also appealed to his party leaders and workers not to celebrate his birthday which falls on February 17.

YSR Congress Party Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also condemned the "cowardly" attack.

"I strongly condemn this cowardly attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama and stand in solidarity with our brave soldiers. My heart goes out to the grieving families of the martyrs and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans," he tweeted. In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. (ANI)