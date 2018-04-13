KCR, Deve Gowda agree on 'programme based front' for 2019

[India] April 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday agreed on a programme based front for 2019 general elections.

Both the leaders announced this after KCR met the former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief at his residence here.

Talking to media after the meeting, Deve Gowda said, "It is not to overthrow someone from 'gaddi' (power), it is a programme based front which is going to remove the problems country is facing from the last 70 years. He (KCR) has taken steps to move in that direction."

He added that "it is not the question of third or fourth front; it will be a programme based front. Anyone who wants to implement these programmes is most welcome".

KCR blamed the Congress and the BJP for the problems in the country.

"These two systems called the Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have ruled the country for more than 65 years but they have miserably failed to deliver," KCR said.

He said his efforts for a united front are not for any post but for a movement that can bring change in the country.

"This is not silly politics. Deve Gowda was prime minister, what else he wants. It is nothing about prime ministership. I am also 64-year-old and a successful political leader. I have achieved my dream of separate Telangana state. If there needs to be a movement in the country then it needs to have quality to bring change in the country," KCR said.

He added they have come forward because of inaction and inability of the BJP and the Congress.

"We have come forward because the mess in the country is just because of inaction and inability of these two parties. This is not a silly front. It'll be coming together of India's masses. We will come out with a big agenda for farmers before 2019," the Telangana Chief Minister said.

He said the water problem in the country was one example of the failure of successive union governments.

He questioned: why there should be a fight for Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka? Why was it kept pending for seven decades?

KCR questioned the working of the Central Water Commission and said India has more than sufficient water for irrigation and drinking.

"India is bestowed with 70000 TMC water and the cultivable area in the country is 40 crore acres, out of which when rain season comes only 25-30 crore acre is sown and for second crop only 5-6 lakh acre is irrigated. Even if we give full water to every acre of India then also we will have 30000 TMC surplus water in the country," KCR said.

He said that 70 years have gone but neither there is water for drinking nor for agriculture.

"There are water wars in the country. Who created these water wars in the country? Who is responsible?" the Chief Minister questioned.

Actor Prakash Raj, who also attended KCR and Deve Gowda meeting, said that the time has come where people have to decide that a change in the system is needed which has failed to deliver.

"This front is not for different ideologies coming together to throw somebody out of power. Whoever supports what is necessary for people will come together," the actor said.

KCR has become active for uniting the non-BJP, non-Congress parties ahead of 2019 general elections.(ANI)