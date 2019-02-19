KCR expands Cabinet; no berth for son, nephew

Ending an over two-month long speculation, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday expanded his two-member Cabinet by inducting 10 ministers including six new faces.

However, there were no berths for his son and working party president KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish, who were part of the earlier ministry..

The first-time ministers, which took oath, were Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eswar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Srinivas Goud, Vemula Prasanth Reddy and Ch . Malla Reddy.

Those who were reinducted were Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, Jagadeesh Reddy and Eatela Rajendhar. The oath of office and secrecy was administered to the new minister by Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan. In the first term, the KCR Cabinet had 16 ministers while now it comprises of 12 members including Chief Minister Rao and Home Minister Mahmood Ali. In December last year, Rao, who is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president, took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana for a second term. on Thursday. TRS had bagged 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly in the polls held in December.(ANI)