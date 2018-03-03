KCR eyes entry into national politics

[India] March 03. (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is eyeing entry into national politics.

Addressing media after chairing Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Parliamentary Board meeting, Rao expressed interest to participate in the national politics.

"I am keen to participate in national politics to change the political fabric of the country as the current political system has 'miserably failed'," KCR said.

The Chief Minister said he was in consultation with other leaders on the possibility of forming a common platform with likeminded political parties.

"There is a serious need for qualitative change in the national politics. People are vexed now. No qualitative change is seen by the people even after 70 years of exercise of democracy. It is very unfortunate," the Telangana Chief Minister said.

Maintaining that China developed in less than three decades, KCR asked: What did both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) do all these years?

"People are looking for a change. Can we expect something new to happen if Congress comes to power after BJP?" KCR said.

Talking about the change that has to be in the country, the Chief Minister said, "I am saying that change has to take place among the people of India. For changing the mood of the people, we are focusing on what kind of tool is required," KCR said.

He said that the new platform could be a Third Front or any other front and he will not mind being a part of the change.

"It can be a third front or any front. Discussions are going on the same. I am trying to 'bring change' in politics and I don't mind to be a part of the change," KCR said.

Speaking about his meeting with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, KCR said, "Recently, I met Sitaram Yechury. He is my good friend. We discussed a lot of issues."

He also denied using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have nothing against Modi and never used foul language against him as alleged by the BJP leaders. I am his best friend. People hardly know what kind of friendship we have between us and what kind of matters we discuss," KCR said.

He also said his party members in the Parliament would raise the pending issues including Muslim Reservations Bill and promises made under the AP Reorganisation Bill-2014. (ANI)