KCR greets Kumaraswamy ahead of swearing-in

[India], May 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday met and extended his greetings to Karnataka Chief Minister designate HD Kumaraswamy.

Rao, who arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday, opined that with the blessings of his father, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy will succeed in the future.

"Tomorrow, I have a Collector's conference in Hyderabad, so I will not be able to attend the swearing-in. I thought I should meet Kumaraswamy and extend my good wishes. God bless and Good luck to Mr Kumaraswamy, and good luck to Karnataka. With the blessings of our former Prime Minister (HD Deve Gowda) he'll succeed. It's a beginning. Power of regional parties is showing the future," he told reporters here.

On a related note, the Kumaraswamy's swearing-in will be held on Wednesday in the presence of a multitude of eminent politicians. Among the confirmed attendees are United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijay, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, along with son K. Taraka Rama Rao will also be present to witness Kumaraswamy's swearing-in. Other notable guests include the founder of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Ajit Singh (also an ex-Union Minister), actor-turned-politician and founder of Makkal Needhi Mayyam, Kamal Haasan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M.K. Stalin. (ANI)