KCR hoists national flag on R-Day

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday unfurled the national flag in Telangana's Pragathi Bhavan to mark the 69th Republic Day celebrations.

Earlier in the day, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the tricolor at Madina circle in Hyderabad.

The governors of each state unfurled the national flag in their respective states on the occasion in the presence of dignitaries from all walks of life.

President Ram Nath Kovind took his first Republic Day salute at the parade at New Delhi's Rajpath.

Security has been beefed up across the country to avoid any untoward incident. (ANI)