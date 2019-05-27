KCR in Catch 22 situation over selection of parliamentary party leader

[India], May 26 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is in Catch 22 situation over the selection of the parliamentary party leader. TRS has won nine out of 17 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, Jithender Reddy was the floor leader of TRS in the lower House of Parliament. However, he was denied the ticket to contest 17th Lok Sabha poll after which he joined the BJP.

It was expected that Kavita, KCR's daughter, would become the party leader in the Lok Sabha, but she could not retain her Nizamabad seat.

KCR's close aide B Vinod Kumar, who was the party's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, also lost Karimnagar seat to Bandi Sanjay of the BJP. KCR is yet to convene the parliamentary party meeting. Nama Nageswar Rao, the winning candidate from Khammam constituency who joined TRS after leaving TDP, is considered a strong claimant to the post of floor leader. He was TDP's floor leader as well. However, many within the party are opposed to his elevation. Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who has won Medak parliamentary constituency for a second consecutive term, is also said to be in the reckoning. He has won the poll with a margin of over three lakh votes. The name of Maloth Kavita, the party's only female MP and tribal leader who was elected from Mahaboobabad constituency, is also doing rounds for the key parliamentary slot. According to sources, the decision is likely to be taken soon as KCR is expected to hold a meeting with the elected MPs within a few days. (ANI)