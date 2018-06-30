KCR inspects Tummilla lift irrigation site

[India], June 30 (ANI): Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao visited the Tummilla lift irrigation site to ascertain the progress of the project.

The Chief Minister directed concerned officials to ensure that irrigation projects being constructed through Jurala source are able to cater to the needs of 8 lakh acres by providing water for irrigation.

Rao further directed the irrigation officials to ensure that the first phase of the lift irrigation scheme from Tummilla commences this year.

The Chief Minister opined that on the completion of Tummilla lift irrigation scheme for irrigating around 87,500 acres of land, Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) ayacut would be stabilised up to 100 percent. "It is expected that 87,500 acres would get irrigated water from RDS but, during the last 10 years, it is not happening. The entire ayacut will get water through Tummilla irrigation on its completion. 1,20,000 acres between the Krishna and Tungabhadra river ayacut area will get irrigated water once the Tummilla and Gattu irrigation schemes are completed," he added. Rao inspected the Tummilla lift irrigation works which would lift water from Tungabhadra river and supply to RDS canal works. He also inspected the intake point, the approach canal and the pump house at Tungabhadra. As per Rao, 1,04,000 acres would be irrigated through the Jurala scheme, 2,50,000 acres through Nettempadu, 2,50,000 acres through Bheema, 50,000 acres through Koil Sagar, and 87,500 acres through RDS. The Chief Minister also directed officials to utilise water in a proper manner along with the existing reservoirs. Any additional reservoirs required on need-based proposals need to be conceived, pump houses and canals construction have to be completed, he added. Rao was accompanied by Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Planning Commission vice chairman S. Niranjan Reddy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Parliamentary party leader K. Kesava Rao, Irrigation Development Corporation Chairman Shanker Reddy, Irrigation department ENC Muralidhar, SE Khagender, GENCO Director, SPCDCL Director Srinivas Reddy, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, and Collector Ronal Ross. (ANI)