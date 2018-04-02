KCR instructs officials to be alert to deal with rain situation

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday instructed officials concerned to be on high alert as the state is experiencing widespread rain and thunderstorms with hails.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to make estimates of the crops losses due to the rain and hail storms. He spoke to Chief Secretary S K Joshi on the untimely rains and their impact.

Chief Minister further noted that estimates about the crops losses suffered due to untimely hail storms for the past 15 days and losses to be suffered in the days to come to be prepared.

"Since the government is ready to give Input Subsidy to farmers who suffered losses, reports should be prepared and sent to the government forthwith," Chief Minister said. Based on the instructions from Chief Minister, Joshi spoke to all the district collectors over the phone and asked them to prepare reports on the crop losses. Joshi has further instructed official teams to visit the affected areas to assess the damage. In the last 24 hours, Hyderabad has recorded 13 mm of rainfall. These weather activities were attributed to the cyclonic circulation which was persisting over Telangana and adjoining areas. "There is a cyclonic circulation across Telangana region and its neighboring areas. Hailstorm is a phenomenal part of the precipitation process. A trough was also extending across the state of Telangana. While the cyclonic circulation has moved towards Chhattisgarh, the trough continues to remain in proximity of Telangana," Indian Metrological Department, scientist Nagaratna told ANI. According to media reports, Hyderabad is expected to continue receiving rain and thundershower activities. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they will continue to settle in the high 30s. (ANI)