KCR invites PM Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad Metro Rail Project's Phase I

[India] Sep 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him to inaugurate the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project here.

With Prime Minister Modi participating as the Chief Guest in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad from November 28 to November 30, Chief Minister Rao requested him to inaugurate the Metro Rail Project (Phase I) during the period.

The Chief Minister, in his letter to Prime Minister Modi, stated that the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is going to be the biggest public transport system project in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister Rao pointed out that Rs 15,000 crore project is the biggest project in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) project in the country. Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is taken up with three corridors for a 72 kilometer distance. In the first phase, the section between Miyapur and Ameerpet, a distance of 13 kilometer and Ameerpet-Nagole, 17 kilometer is completed. Works on stations have also been completed and the trail run has also been run. All permissions required for the safety have also been obtained. The State Government has decided to start these sections in November. (ANI)