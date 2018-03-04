KCR lauded for vision to bring 'qualitative change in Indian politics'

[India], Mar. 4 (ANI): Following the announcement of his entry into national politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday received widespread appreciation for his vision to change the 'dynamics of national politics', as scores of people from various parts of Telangana gathered at his official residence here to extend support to the leader.

Furthermore, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party chiefs also reached Pragathi Bhavan, KCR's official residence and office, along with ministers, MPs, MLAs, and chairmen of various corporations, raising slogans in support of the chief minister.

On Saturday, KCR, who addressed the media after chairing the TRS Parliamentary Board meeting, had expressed his interest to participate in the national politics to initiate a change in the political fabric of the country, following the "miserable failure" of the current system.

"I am keen to participate in national politics to change the political fabric of the country as the current political system has miserably failed. There is a serious need for qualitative change in the national politics, as no change has been seen by the people even after 70 years of exercise of democracy," he said.

Thereafter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, two MPs from Maharashtra, and representatives from other political parties called the Telangana Chief Minister to appreciate his views on changing the dynamics of national politics and expressed their support to his vision.

KCR had also claimed that there was a serious need for qualitative change in the national politics and announced that he was in consultation with other leaders to discuss the possibility of forming a common platform with likeminded political parties.

Responding to this, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao alleged that KCR had "failed miserably" in the governance of Telangana, adding that the decision to unite with other parties was because of not being able to fight the BJP alone.

"He (KCR) has got the state into a death trap and he has got all the farmers on to the road and in serious distress. Now, he is talking about fighting against us. KCR's statement from the press conference clearly indicates that because he cannot face BJP in Telangana by himself, he wants to join hands with the communists and Congress to fight against the BJP both nationally and in Telangana. We accept his challenge and are ready to fight and win the war both in the state and national level," he said. (ANI)