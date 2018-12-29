KCR lists medical health, education, irrigation as priority

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday affirmed that along with the agriculture sector, his government will now work to improve the health and education sector in the state on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister has instructed concerned officials to hold medical camps and record the health profile of each and every individual after conducting all types of tests. Based on these profiles the health status of Telangana will be determined.

KCR also asked the officials of the Finance Department to examine whether to present a 'vote on account budget' or a 'full-fledged budget' for the next financial year.

The CM also made it clear that in the upcoming Budget adequate provision will be made for irrigation projects. KCR also said that in addition to Aasara Pensions every promise made in the elections need to be implemented and hence necessary allocation of funds should be made in the budget. He also informed that all preparations are in place for the ensuing panchayat elections. The Chief Minister made these statements after a high-level review meeting. (ANI)