KCR meets Mamata, says concrete plan expected 'very soon'

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Monday, and said the two leaders will come out with a concrete plan very soon.

"Our dialogue will continue, very shortly we will come out with a concrete plan. We are discussing things. I will continue with my efforts," he told media here.

KCR, who is expected to emplane for New Delhi after visiting Kalimata temple, will make a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the national capital. He will also call on Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

In New Delhi, Rao is slated to meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. He will also be meeting various union ministers to discuss issues related to Telangana. (ANI)