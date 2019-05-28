KCR performs 'pooja' at famous Lord Balaji temple

[India] May 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his family members on Monday visited Lord Balaji temple here.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials. After 'darshan,' the Vedic scholars blessed KCR with Vedic chanting. They also gifted Chief Minister Rao with sacred clothing.

This is KCR's maiden visit after becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana for the second time. He previously visited Tirumala in 2017.

Rao led his party to a massive victory in the 2018 assembly elections and was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Telangana for a second straight term.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi also visited Tirumala to offer his prayers. After performing 'darshan,' Rao while speaking to media persons on the electoral process, said: "The election process was completed peacefully and without any discrepancies." "Women and physically challenged came forward to franchise their vote in bigger numbers," he said. (ANI)