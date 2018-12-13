KCR takes oath as Telangana CM

Telangana: #Visuals from Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad; K Chandrasekhar Rao will take oath as the Chief Minister today pic.twitter.com/Dt8KDH7bb4

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Mohammed Mahmood Ali, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, also took oath as a Minister.

Ali, who was Deputy Chief Minister in the previous cabinet, is likely to retain the same post.

KCR, as he is popularly known, is likely to expand his cabinet next week. The TRS retained power by winning 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly.