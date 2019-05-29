KCR to attend PM Modi's swearing-in-ceremony tomorrow

[India], May 29 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said he will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony scheduled to be held tomorrow at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council.

Several high-profile leaders and guests have been invited from across the nation and around the world to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, Rao will first attend swearing-in-ceremony of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh at Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium and then he will fly to the national capital to attend Prime Minister's oath-taking ceremony. Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 seat mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed that feat. (ANI)