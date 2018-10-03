KCR to flag off election campaigns on Wednesday

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao will begin his election campaign from the city of Nizamabad on Wednesday.

Rao will address close to 100 such meetings ahead of the assembly polls.

As per the schedule, the TRS Chief will begin his campaign from Nizamabad and address a Bahirang Sabha (Public Address). It will be followed by meetings at Nalgonda on October 4, Vanaparthi on October 5, and Warangal and Khammam on October 7 and 8, respectively.

The Legislative Assembly elections in the state of Telangana are due to be held later this year to elect members of 119 constituencies. In 2014, the TRS emerged as a majority party by winning 63 of the total 119 Assembly seats. (ANI)