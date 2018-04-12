KCR to meet Deve Gowda, likely to discuss formation of third front

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will meet Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief H D Devegowda on Friday in Karnataka's Bengaluru city.

Rao is on a three-day visit to the city; and is likely to discuss the possibility of a third front in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

Rao's visit comes weeks after he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Telangana Chief Minister will be meeting Deve Gowda at his residence in Padmanabhanagar around 11.45 am.

KCR and Mamata are hoping to recreate a rival to the two national parties in the same format. Earlier on April 10, Yoga Guru Ramdev met daughter of Rao and Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha and hinted to extend his support to Telangana over the demand for third front. Earlier in the month, Rao had said that idea of 'third front' pitched by him, will be for the people of the country. (ANI)