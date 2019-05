[India], May 06 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The meet has been scheduled in Trivandram at 6 pm.

In view of ongoing Lok Sabha elections, both the Chief Ministers will hold discussions on contemporary politics.

Later, Rao will visit Rameswaram and Srirangam temples and return to Hyderabad. (ANI)