KCR to meet PM, President in Delhi

[India], May 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has left for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

He will meet the prime minister and president to request them to ensure that appropriate amendments are made in the Presidential Order for the implementation of the new zonal system in Telangana.

This came after the cabinet approved the new zonal system, life insurance for farmers, and other issues.

The Telangana chief minister will also meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh among others during his two to four days stay in the national capital.

Enhancement of reservations for the Scheduled Tribes and Muslims are also on the agenda. (ANI)