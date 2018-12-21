KCR to visit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi from Dec 23

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be visiting Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Delhi from December 23 in a special flight engaged for TRS party for a period of one month.

Chief Minister along with his family members will depart from Begumpet airport on the morning of Dec 23 at 10 am for Visakhapatnam. At Vizag, Rao will visit Sharada Peetham and perform special prayers at Rajasyamala temple. He will also seek the blessings of Swami Swarupanandendra Swamiji and have lunch at the Ashramam.

From Vizag airport, he will proceed to Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar. At 6 pm in the evening, Rao will call on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence. On the night of December 23, Rao will stay at the official residence of the Odisha Chief Minister. On December 24, Rao will visit Konark temple and Jagannadha temple by road. After the completion of the rituals, he will go to Bhubaneswar and have lunch. From Bhubaneswar, in a special flight, Rao will proceed to Kolkata. He will call on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 4 pm. After the meeting, the Telangana Chief Minister will be visiting Kalimata temple. He will leave for New Delhi at night. From December 25, Rao will remain in New Delhi for about two to three days. He will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay. He will also call on Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. Rao will also call on BSP president Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Rao will also be meeting Union ministers at the Centre and discuss issues related to the Telangana with them. (ANI)