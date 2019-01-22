KCR violating Constitution by running ‘a dysfunctional’ government, says Congress

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Congress party on Tuesday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of violating the Constitution by running “a dysfunctional” government in the state.

Telangana Congress unit spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said that even after 40 days of the formation of new government, there is no full-fledged Council of Ministers in the state.

Speaking with ANI, Sravan said: “Telangana government is being run in a dictatorial manner by Chief Minister KCR. Non-formation of a full-fledged Cabinet is actually a Constitutional violation.”

“As per the Article 64(1A), the number of ministers including Chief Minister in the state shall not be less than 12. There is no Council of Ministers formed to advise the Governor,” he alleged. “By keeping quiet and turning a blind eye to the situation, Chief Minister KCR is not ensuring the implementation of the Constitution. Congress party wrote a letter to Governor to put up pressure on the TRS government to ensure that a full-fledged Cabinet is formed,” he said. Telangana Chief Minister KCR along with Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali took oath on December 13, 2018. “It has been almost 40 days and Ministers have not been yet appointed. This has caused a delay in the functioning of different government departments,” said BJP leader G Kishan Reddy. “KCR thinks that 'what is the use of appointing Ministers. Everything will be looked after him. It is his family rule.' But this is not in accordance with the Constitution,” he said. “There should be a full-fledged Cabinet in place,” he said. Speaking with media, Vinod Kumar, TRS MP, said that the Cabinet formation is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. “The government is very much functioning and the Cabinet will be definitely expanded very soon,” Kumar added. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had swept the polls held on December 7 last year, winning 88 out of the 119 Assembly seats in the state. (ANI)